The 'Silent Hill 2' movie has been confirmed.

Fans of the horror video game franchise can officially rejoice as a sequel to the long-awaited 2006 film ‘Silent Hill’ has been given the green light.

Director of ‘Silent Hill’ Christopher Gans is returning to front the game adaptation titled ‘Return to Silent Hill’.

He previously spoke to game developer Konami about his plans for the upcoming sequel.

Gans said: "The film tells the story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love and what he’s going to find is a pure nightmare.

"In the first Silent Hill, we were exploring a world. The world of this small town, completing closing into the mist. It was like being trapped in The Twilight Zone. But in the second game, the creator of the game have changed the rules.

"So we’re basically going back to Silent Hill, the same town, but we were looking at this strange world and tell the point of the view of the hero we were playing.

"It’s much more about psychological horror even if we are going to find again all the same creatures and the same terror sequence."

Gans went on to explain that the reason why the first film was such a hit amongst fans was because he kept the material true to the original source.

He added: “Everything starts with respect”

Producer Victor Hadida said the new film will also stay true to the story but with a modern twist.

He said: "There is a clear idea from Christopher to make it modern but also very true to the video game. We are also respecting the will of the authors, the producers, and Konami into this adaptation.

"Christopher is really somebody that respects the work that has been done, but that also has his own vision."