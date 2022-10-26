Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean has been hospitalised after being hit by a truck.

The 42-year-old took to social media on Monday (24.10.22) that had been hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles and posted a photo of himself wearing a neck brace and hospital gown.

Sean – the eldest son of Rod and his first wife Alana Stewart – wrote on his Instagram Stories: "I got hit by a truck at a red light. Hard out here on these streets."

In a follow-up post on Tuesday (25.10.22) Sean explained that his dog Prince was helping him to get better after he returned home.

He captioned a photo of himself and the pooch: "Still in a lot of pain. Got my best friend by my side. #doggydoctor."

Sean's manager Wendy Feldman has revealed that he "is home and will make a full recovery" after the incident.

She told the New York Post Page Six column: "Sean has been working on his clothing line Dirty Weekend and some new travel projects for TV and other media. He was driving to a meeting, and the truck slammed into him rather fast.

"He went to Cedar-Sinai newspaper near where the accident happened. Sean had an MRI, and it showed he has a dislocated shoulder and other injuries."

Feldman added that Sean "is very happy nobody was seriously injured and is very grateful for the efforts of the emergency and medical staff".

Meanwhile, Rod has taken aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin after revealing that he rented a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees amid the despot's ongoing invasion of the country.

The 77-year-old music legend said: "I use some vulgar words when describing Putin. And I try and say, ‘Listen this is not the Russian people’s fault’. A lot of people have been arrested and put in prison.

"This is a man and his regime so don’t blame all Russians. I’ve been to Russia many times and I’ve found the most friendly people on earth, I really have. So it’s not their fault, it’s this a******."