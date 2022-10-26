John Legend is "focused" on being dad after finishing up his latest career commitments.

The 43-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, three with wife Chrissy Teigen - is now expecting his third child with the model and explained that he is concentrating on fatherhood, going on tour after releasing new music and his role as a mentor on 'The Voice.'

He said: "We're going to finish 'The Voice' season and then I'm going to do some touring next year. When we tour next year of course we'll be playing some more of the new music. focused on: touring, 'The Voice' and being a dad. We're all excited and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."

The 'All of Me' hitmaker - whose wife went through several rounds of IVF before eventually becoming pregnant earlier this year - has now been inspired to tell his story in the form of new audiobook 'Living Legend' through Audible series 'Words + Music' and wanted to incorporate music into his memoir my making it into an "audio experience."

He told PEOPLE: "So often our story involves music, and rather than doing like a traditional memoir, at this point in my life I felt like this was a cool way to tell my story but also incorporate music and make it about, you know, an audio experience. Everyone's story is unique and I think when you're an artist, your story is your superpower. It's what makes you unique and it's what makes your music unique."