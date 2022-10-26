Selena Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old star has confirmed via social media that she's cancelled a scheduled appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' after testing positive for COVID.

Selena wrote on her Instagram Story: "I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all. (sic)"

Selena's new documentary, 'My Mind and Me', will launch on Apple TV in November. And the brunette beauty was set to discuss the project during her planned appearance on 'The Tonight Show'.

Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed that she feels "grateful to be alive" following her health problems.

The 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker opened up about her years-long health struggles in her 'My Mind and Me' documentary.

In a clip from the documentary, Selena - who has struggled with anxiety and depression - said: "Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

Selena - who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus - shot to fame as a child on 'Barney and Friends'.

And although she doesn't want to be "super famous", Selena is determined to use her platform to spread a positive message.

The actress explains in a trailer: "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."