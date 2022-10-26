Eddie Redmayne says The Good Nurse 'might be an eye-opener'

Eddie Redmayne thinks 'The Good Nurse' might be "an eye opener for the British audience".

The London-born actor plays Charles Cullen - an American serial killer who murdered up to 40 patients during his nursing career - in the new crime-drama film, and Eddie thinks the movie might make Brits more appreciative of the National Health Service (NHS).

Eddie, 40, told the BBC: "It made me incredibly grateful [for the NHS].

"It feels like this film should be seen by British viewers as a warning in some ways. I think it's really important because we take it so for granted.

"That moment when you see Amy putting it [the medical bill] on two credit cards, I hope it's an eye opener for the British audience."

In the scene, the character of Amy is asked to pay nearly $1,000 for a heart check-up.

Eddie confessed to being shocked by another aspect of the real-life story, too.

He said: "As a consequence of Charles Cullen's case, whenever someone is reported, their records now have to be kept for seven years. The fact that that wasn't already happening … it's astonishing.

"The fact he was allowed access to these vulnerable people, it's pretty dumbfounding."

Meanwhile, Eddie previously admitted to being motivated by fear.

The Oscar-winning star confessed to having moments of self-doubt - but he thinks it actually encourages him to work harder.

Asked whether fear motivates him, Eddie explained: "It’s definitely an aspect of it. Yeah. Kind of fuels you with adrenaline and all those nerves, all those things that kind of keep you on edge keep you super-engaged and sensitive and responsive.

"Certainly it makes you work harder. The fear of messing up is what makes you work harder!

"Actors who perhaps are super-confident and have absolute belief in themselves I always admire, because I can’t really be like that. Because you never know what’s right, what you feel inside versus what is portrayed.

"The depiction of the exterior as opposed [to] what you’re feeling inside is always so different that it’s impossible to know what is right."

