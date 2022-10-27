David Guetta has reportedly split from his girlfriend Jessica Ledon.

The 54-year-old DJ and the 30-year-old actress have called time on their romance after seven years together.

A source close to the DJ told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "David had grown apart from Jess and their lifestyles just weren’t compatible anymore.

"He had to be in Ibiza through the summer for his residency there, whereas she was in the States.

"They have so much history together that all of us around them thought they were made for each other but it hasn’t worked out that way."

Despite this, there remains some hope that David and Jessica could rekindle their romance one day.

The insider explained: "They haven’t completely cut contact so some of us are hoping they will patch things up.

"It’s a real shame because they were a great couple but he isn’t letting himself get hung up about things."

Jessica recently hinted at their split in a social media post.

The actress wrote on Instagram: "Entering a new era and it’s unapologetic and full of conviction."

Meanwhile, David has sold over ten million albums during his career, and he previously admitted that he took a "huge risk" by becoming a DJ.

The music star - who was married to his ex-wife Cathy between 1992 and 2014 - also admitted to being surprised by his own success.

He explained: "I didn’t grow up with money, and my entire life I was always scared to be poor. Again, you have to understand that when I was making the choice to become a DJ - it was a huge risk. You can’t compare it with now where there’s risk but there’s also a chance to become rich.

"At that time, there was no such thing as getting rich from being a DJ. So, when I started making money, my obsession was to have a house in case something happened. If music didn’t work, I would have a place to sleep."