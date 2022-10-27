Kourtney Kardashian was "blacked out" drunk during her Las Vegas wedding.

The Poosh founder and her spouse Travis Barker decided to walk down the aisle in Sin City in the early hours after attending the Grammy Awards in April, and things quickly turned messy inside The One Love Wedding Chapel, with the mother-of-three throwing up in her hungover state.

In a confessional on 'The Kardashians', she spilled: “I didn’t even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet."

She told her pal Simon Huck she “blacked out” because she was so drunk, with the raven-haired beauty drunkenly falling to the floor of the venue.

What's more, the chaotic ceremony saw the Elvis impersonator who married the love birds keep calling the 43-year-old by her sister Khloe's name.

Kourtney recalled: “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee, Travis.'

“And I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up.”

The reality star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick - quipped that she was a "hot slob kabob".

She continued: “I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants.

“I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”

Travis, 46, found it all hilarious and said with a grin: “If that was anything like our real wedding, I’ll be really stoked. because it was awesome. It was so fun."

They didn't even get an official marriage license to show for their wild 2am ceremony, but the couple went on to make things official at a courthouse in Santa Barbara weeks later, before throwing a no-expenses-spared family wedding in Italy.

Kourtney gushed: “I am truly living my best life.

“Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”