Lili Reinhart fears she won't be invited back to the Met Gala after she criticised Kim Kardashian's weight loss tactics ahead of the glitzy event.

The 'Riverdale' star admitted she had "fun" at the New York-based annual fundraising gala, which is affectionately known as "fashion's biggest night out", in May, but the 26-year-old actress won't be holding out much hope of receiving a 2023 invite.

Lili blasted Kim as "disgusting" for her "ignorance" in restricting her diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala, after the 41-year-old reality star lost 16lbs in less than a month to squeeze into the gown the iconic actress wore when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in May 1962.

Speaking about this year's event, she told W Magazine: "That was fun. But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back.

"I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

Following Kim's Met Gala appearance in the dress, Lili wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f****** dress?

"So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels.

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili told her followers to "stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entries image revolves around their bodies".

She added: "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Kim had revealed she gave up sugar and carbs for three weeks before the Met Gala to slim down by more than a stone.

Speaking on the red carpet at the charity bash, Kim said: "Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16lbs down today.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."