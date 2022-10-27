Adele wants to study for an English Literature degree after her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex Simon Konecki - is to begin her run of shows in the US city next week at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and she has already planned what to do next because she wishes she had experienced university.

She said: "After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.

"I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience."

But the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker - who is dating sports agent Rich Paul - won't be swapping Sin City for a sticky-floored student union bar in 2025 after her 'Weekends With Adele' residency, as Adele admits she will do her English Literature course online.

According to The Sun newspaper, she told a fan Q and A in Los Angeles: "I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications."

In November last year, Adele gifted her old English teacher Ms McDonald tickets for her headline slot at Hyde Park for this year, after their emotional reunion on her ITV special 'An Audience With Adele'.

During the TV special, Adele was asked by Dame Emma Thompson if there was someone in her childhood who had been an inspiration to her.

Naming her former English teacher, the 'Hello' singer explained: "She left when I was in year eight, but she got me really into literature, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

“But she also did street dance, I was too scared to go in, but like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that.

“She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings.

“She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”