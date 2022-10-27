Matthew Perry has apologised for his death jibe to Keanu Reeves.

The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, backtracked after it emerged he had written in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about celebrity drugs casualties: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

He told PEOPLE on Wednesday (26.10.22) he should have replaced Keanu’s name with his own, saying: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Matthew made the remark about Keanu while discussing their mutual friend River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose aged 23, with the ‘Friends’ actor forming a bond with the actor after he made his feature film debut opposite him in 1988’s ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’.

He says about River in his memoir: “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

Despite his apology, Matthew also blasted Keanu in his book while addressing the death of his friend Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 of a drug overdose.

He said: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out (Chris had died)” – before adding: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Matthew also reveals in his book, out November 1, how he was left with a two percent chance of surviving a burst colon after his years of drink and drug abuse, which led to his 15 stints in rehab before getting clean.