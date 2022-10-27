Kirby's Dream Buffet turned into light novel

Published
2022/10/27 10:00 (BST)

'Kirby's Dream Buffet' has been adapted into a light novel.

The 2022 party video game was released for the Nintendo Switch in August, and now it's set to be released as a story on December 14 in Japan.

According to Automaton Media, the synopsis roughly translates into: "A galactic witch has created a mountain of snacks using a magical fork that has the power to grant wishes. Kirby and friends are obviously very excited by this. Kirby then wishes to eat even more snacks which the magical fork seemingly grants. Suddenly, Kirby, King Dedede, and Meta Knight and company find themselves shrunken down and inside the snack mountain, thus beginning the race to the Gourmet King’s throne."

A light novel is typically around 50,000 words or less.

The games starring the mighty pink fluff ball have inspired 25 light novels to date since 2013.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Leslie Jordan to be honoured by hometown
'Kill me or get me pregnant!': Has Megan Fox hinted she wants a baby with Machine Gun Kelly?
Mel B to appear as judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’
Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ fans can tell what drugs he was on by his changing appearance on the show

Recommended