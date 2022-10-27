Jordan Peele "absolutely" wants to make a video game.

The 'Nope' and 'Get Out' director has expressed his desire to foray into the gaming industry, and has even discussed the possibility with Japanese video game director, designer and producer Hideo Kojima, who is best known as the creator of the 'Metal Gear Solid' franchise.

Peele told ComingSoon.net: "It's funny; [Hideo Kojima] asked the same, but absolutely.

"I do love games. I think that they are very connected to storytelling in that I truly believe the art form is about empathy. It's about putting yourself in somebody else's shoes and understanding what it might feel like to be someone else. So yeah, yes is the answer."

Jordan's work always taps into raw emotion and he previously insisted "all great" horror movies have a "social message".

The 'Us' filmmaker was thrilled with the success of his film and he loves how the unique mix of horror and comedy helps people to express things.

Peele explained: "I think horror and comedy are a really great way of exposing how we feel about things. I find the comedy that emerges from a scene in a horror film is very necessary to release the tension and give the audience the opportunity to emotionally catch up and get prepared for the next run of terror ... I think all great horror has a social message of some sort, when it works it's tapping into something that we're suppressing. I have a definite world of things that I'm trying to say with this film, all relating to our duality as human beings and the guilt and sins that we bury deep within ourselves and I'm curious to see what the audience sees in it."