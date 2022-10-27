Volvo is building a battery modules plant in Ghent in Belgium.

The automobile makers plan to produce battery modules in 2025.

A statement from the Swedish firm read: "The investment decision to install battery module manufacturing capacity in Ghent is another important step for the Volvo Group to shape its future value chain for battery systems.

The first phase of the manufacturing process would cost 75 million euros.

Last year, Volvo Cars pledged to only sell electric vehicles by 2030.

The firm plans to phase out all car models with an internal combustion engine - including hybrids - over the next nine years, while the manufacturer will also simplify its products and invest heavily in online sales.

Henrik Green - the company's chief technology officer - said: "There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine."

Meanwhile, it's said the move fits with the firm's image and commercial interests.

Bjorn Annwall - head of Europe for Volvo - said: "At Volvo our customers expect high levels of us when it comes to human safety and they are starting to expect exactly the same thing when it comes to planetary safety, we aim to live up to that, it's the right thing to do.

"The fully electric premium segment will be the fastest growing part of the automotive market, so it's very natural to focus on that."

A Volvo spokesman has confirmed the company won't be investing in cars with hydrogen fuel cells, as it doesn't believe the demand would be high enough.

Furthermore, there are question marks over hydrogen's availability, particularly when compared to charging points for electric cars.