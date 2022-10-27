'God of War Ragnarok' is getting Photo Mode after launch.

Sony Santa Monica has confirmed that the feature will be available so gamers can get screenshotting, but more details won't be revealed until they are near to releasing it.

The studio tweeted: "Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarok after launch - we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it.

"We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live!"

The ninth game in the popular series will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.

Back in June, gamers were urged to "be patient" by the game's producer Cory Barlog.

The developer responded to gamers calling for an update on the highly-anticipated sequel and insisted the delay in more information wasn't his call.

He tweeted: "If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me.

"So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.

"We make games for us. We get to make games because of you."