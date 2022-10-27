Hinge to roll out video verification amid rise in romance scams

Published
2022/10/27 10:00 (BST)

Hinge is set to roll out video verification amid a rise in online dating scams.

Match Group will invite users to upload a short video of themselves which will be matched to their profile photos using machine learning software to help further safeguard users on the app.

Jarryd Boyd, Hinge’s director of brand communications, commented: “As romance scammers find new ways to defraud people, we are committed to investing in new updates and technologies that prevent harm to our daters."

According to The Verge, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) reported that a whopping $139 million of cryptocurrency was fraudulently sold to singletons by romance scammers last year.

