Leslie Jordan's family is working with officials in his hometown to work out the best way to honour him.

The late actor - who tragically died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday (24.10.22) aged 67 - was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 29, 1955, and a representative for the city has revealed it will remember the legendary star as "one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga."

According to TMZ, it's down to the family to decide whether they want to have a road named after Leslie or some other form of tribute.

This week, the outlet revealed the screen star was reportedly en route to film 'Call Me Kat' when he died at the wheel of his car.

The comedy legend was said to be due to attend an appointment with a cardiologist after suffering from shortness of breath for three weeks up until his death.

A cause of death has not been established by the coroner as of yet, however, it was reported that investigators suspect it was a heart attack.

Production on sitcom 'Call Me Kat' - in which Leslie played the beloved role of Phil - has been put on hold following the star's passing.

His co-star Mayim Bialik was among the many to pay tribute to the late star.

She wrote: "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."

David Shaul, his agent, confirmed his client and friend's passing in a statement that read: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."