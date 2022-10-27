Mel B is set to appear as a judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’.

The Spice Girl, 47, made the announcement after it emerged she is marrying her hair stylist boyfriend of three years Rory McPhee following his surprise proposal.

She said in an Instagram video on Wednesday (26.10.22): "I’ m Mel B and watch me this week on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’.

“What I love about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is... I love the outfits. I love the performances. I love it when things go wrong, because I’m a bit silly like that.

“But I love it when they get the praise and you can see that they’ve really embraced what Ru says. And, yeah, big fan – who wouldn’t be?”

Sources have said Mel’s boyfriend Rory, 36, has helped Mel recover from her relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she says was abusive – an accusation he denies.

Rory gave the singer a £100,000 champagne diamond ring, with a source telling The Sun: “Mel is so happy and this is such a big deal for her because she has been though such a lot.

“It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again.

"Rory is from her home town Leeds, he’s known her for years. He’s the absolute opposite of so many of the guys she had relationships with.

“He is a really normal, down-to-earth guy, with good morals who has worked incredibly hard to build his own business and a family business. He’s not flash, or interested in the limelight.

“He comes from a loving family and his best pal is Mel’s cousin, Christian Cooke. He has really taken the time to understand what she’s been through. He is madly in love with her.”

Mel said earlier this month she was left feeling “completely powerless” in her relationship with 47-year-old Stephen, whom she divorced in 2017.

She appeared before politicians at an event hosted by The Sun and Women’s Aid at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on October 2 and called for ministers to fix Britain’s court system and increase funding for domestic abuse survivors.

The mum-of-three, appointed MBE this year for her work with vulnerable women and became a patron for Women's Aid in 2018, after she left Stephen, said about how she believed domestic abuse can be “everywhere”: “You can be from a council estate, which I am, or you can be from a country estate – which I am now.”

Mel added about her alleged abusive relationship: “I couldn’t pick up the phone to call my mum, my friends, I didn’t have access to anything.

“And you think, ‘well, Spice Girls are all about Girl Power’, but let me tell you, when these abusers get their hooks into you, there is no way out, really, (or) so you think... I was completely isolated from my friends and family.

“And it didn't happen overnight. It happened bit by bit by bit. They chip away at you.”