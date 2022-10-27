The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is titled ‘SPARE’.

Prince Harry, 38, will publish his long-awaited autobiography on January 10, 2023, Penguin Random House confirmed, with the book’s publicity blurb heavily referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death.

Its cover, released Thursday morning (27.10.22), shows a bearded Harry staring at the camera in a head-on shot, wearing a brown T-shirt and black string necklace.

Set to be released in 16 languages, its Spanish title has been confirmed as ‘SPARE: EN LA SOMBRA’ – which translates as ‘In The Shadow’.

Harry will read an unabridged audio edition of the book, also set for release on January 10.

A spokesman for Penguin Random House said: “SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self- examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Markus Dohle, global CEO of Penguin Random House worldwide, said: “Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world."

Waterstones said about the release, which they are offering at half the price of its hardcover cost of £28 to those who pre-order the book: “Told with his characteristic honesty and warmth, SPARE is a unique account of life within the royal family from one of its most fascinating figures – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“Ranging from the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana to his marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, this eagerly awaited volume is published on Tuesday 10 January and is available to pre-order now at half price.”

Proceeds from the book are being donated to charity, including good causes Sentebale charity, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS, and WellChild.