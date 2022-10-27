Kelly Rizzo will celebrate her and the late Bob Saget's fourth wedding anniversary by going for "champagne and caviar".

The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidentally hitting his head, and his widow has revealed she will toast her late husband on their special day by having his favourite treat.

On her plans for October 30, she said: “It’s so strange because I keep thinking like, gosh, we weren’t married that long, like, four years doesn’t seem like that long, you know? And I know that if he were here, we would be celebrating by having caviar and champagne which was — sounds a little bougie, but that was his favourite.

“He really loved special occasions, he loved taking me for caviar and champagne, so, that’s how I will be celebrating, a girlfriend and I are going to go out and go to this new caviar spot and have some champagne.

“And I know Bob would approve."

Kelly still feels Bob's presence and doesn't see herself removing her wedding ring for a while.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I’ll take it off to, like, cook and stuff, and even then, it feels weird.

“I mean, for me, for the foreseeable future, I can’t imagine not wearing it.

“There’s so many things about Bob, like, I mean, even as you can see around my house that are just — he’s so present, and this is just one of those things that will be a part of me for a while.”

Earlier this month, Kelly said there's a "palpable hole" where her late spouse used to be.

The actor's widow shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".

She went on to explain that while there are days that "suck", watching back videos of them being silly making videos for social media always puts a smile on her face and reminds her of the good times.

Sharing a clip of the pair - who tied the knot in 2018 - doing a couple's challenge TikTok, she wrote on Instagram: "9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma."