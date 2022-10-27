Sir Lewis Hamilton drives like Mr Bean in his old Mini Cooper when he's at home.

The Formula One champion has revealed he "hates" driving unless he's on the race track, but he loves returning to his hometown of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, to "drive down memory lane".

Rowan Atkinson's hilarious alter ego Mr Bean drives a clapped-out neon classic Mini Cooper in the hit sitcom.

Appearing on 'The Jimmy Kimmel Show', Lewis said: "I actually don’t really like ­driving, unless I’m going fast.

"When I get home, I have an old Mini Cooper, like the Mr Bean car. I go and take it back to the town where I grew up and I drive down memory lane."

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver still drives his old Mini because it gives him anonymity.

He added: "I go past my first school, my first house. No-one would expect me in that car, that’s for sure!

"The only time I drive is when I go back and visit my parents. I don’t like traffic – it’s more stressful for me."

Lewis resides in Monaco and admits he often forgets what side of the ride he should be on.

He said: "I don’t know what side to drive on.

I get on the road and I’m always on the wrong side."

Meanwhile, Lewis previously said he thinks his "purpose" is more than "just being a race car driver."

He explained: "I want to re-evaluate my life, to re-evaluate where I am and I came to the realisation that I'm not going to let that define my career, it's one moment but there's going to be other great moments moving forward."

Lewis explained that winning world champions "doesn't change anything" and ultimately thinks his purpose is "not just being a racing car driver."

He added: "I think as I started getting older, I started thinking I am winning these Championships but what does it really mean and I realised that these championships are very rewarding personally but they're not changing anything. I guess I really discovered my purpose, it's not just being a racing driver."

One of Lewis' passions off the track is making music.

And he previously shared how he turned his hand to writing lyrics during "some of the most difficult times".

He told fans: "Guys, I've spent the last 10 years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people which I'm so grateful for. It's been the most incredible outlet. Finding something you love so much and can do just for you, for your spirit is I think such an important process. I've come to the place where I'd love to share it with you. I haven't got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that perhaps some of you will be able to connect to. They have helped me get through some of the most difficult times. At some stage I'm going to find a moment to share with you so bare with me."