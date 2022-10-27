Tom Felton was paid £12 million for just over half-an-hour of screen time on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

The actor, 35, who played bully Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the wizard franchise, had his time in the movies broken down by IMDB, which puts it at 31 minutes and 45 seconds.

It adds his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) had far more time on screen.

Daniel, 33, racked up 539 minutes, 32-year-old Emma’s total was 205 minutes and Rupert, 34, had 211 minutes.

The late Robbie Coltraine, who played Rubeus Hagrid and died on October 14 aged 72, was on camera for 45 minutes and 45 seconds throughout the series.

Tom is widely reportedly to have made £12 million for the eight Potter films, which have grossed around £7 billion – which is equal to £390,769 per minute of screen time.

The actor has told the Daily Mail being paid huge sums as a youngster led to him blowing cash.

He said: “I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.

'And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars – BMWs mostly – for myself and my family.

“My mum told me, ‘You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars’. And she was right.”