Pat McGrath loved creating makeup looks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ music video.

The 57-year-old celebrity makeup artist was “all in” after the 32-year-old pop superstar approached her to be in charge of beauty in the star-studded third video - which includes cameos from Laura Dern, Haim, Dita Von Teese and Jack Antonoff - from her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’.

She told InStyle magazine: “I remember when Taylor and her team first called and mentioned that [‘Bejeweled’] was a theme that I would be obsessed with. As soon as she explained the theme… I knew I was all in.”

Pat once she was giving the jewel-toned brief, she got to work to conjure up “around 30 looks” for the easter egg-laden video, which included throwbacks to Taylor’s third album, ‘Speak Now’.

She said: “Once I had all those elements, I sat down and designed around 30 looks.

Pat added that she and her team “tried every color and shade of crystal, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations, [and] all sorts of eye shadows from my classic Mothership Eye Palettes and the holiday’s MTHRSHP Celestial Nirvana Eye Palette.”

The ‘Pat McGrath Lab’ founder - whose little black book of clients boasts names such as Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston - revealed that Taylor herself was involved “every step of the way”

Pat labelled the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker - who also directed the music video - “dazzling” and as “beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside”.

Pat also said: “Taylor was such an incredible director. She made me feel confident to be the queen. It was a day I will never forget.”

The Vogue beauty guru - who has painted the Grammy winner's face for more than ten years and notably before s announced her new LP at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - also featured in the "fabulous" video as the Queen.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday (26.10.2022), she said: Surprise everyone, I play ‘The Queen’ in the fabulous twist on a fairy tale, ‘Bejeweled,’ directed by my ICONIC friend @taylorswift13 .

"To reign as The Queen of Bejeweled, on a song from this year’s #1 album was utterly fun, fabulous and fierce!"

