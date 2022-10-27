Victoria Beckham loves her capsule denim collection with model Mia Regan.

The ex Spice Girl adores that the Mia Regan X Victoria Beckham collection “is so entirely” representative of the 19-year-old model.

The 48-year-old fashion designer told British Vogue: “This capsule is so entirely Mia, and I love that.”

Victoria says her muse has a “unique approach” to dressing and is brave with her style choices, qualities that are “reflected” in their collab.

She said: “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule.”

The ‘A Mind of Its Own’ hitmaker - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper with her husband David Beckham, 47 - believes the launch is an “exciting way to bring [Mia’s] signature Gen-Z flair” to her high-fashion brand’s website and Dover Street flagship.

Victoria revealed the line consists of “easy denim silhouettes” that feature “Mia’s fashion-forward touch”, which the model has “always wanted” to show-off with her own line.

She told the same magazine: “Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this.

Mia - who met the fashionista via dating her son Romeo who she broke up after three years - enthused about gaining Victoria’s trust for the six-piece collection and getting to “see her” work her fashion magic.

She said: “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me.”

“To see her in full work mode was cool.”

Mia - who has worked with brands such as Gucci Beauty - loves the material because “it’s so versatile”.

“The thing I love the most about denim is that it’s so versatile.”