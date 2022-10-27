Millie Mackintosh has launched an edit with Very.

The ex ‘Made in Chelsea’ star curated a line of her top 30 pieces - starting from £25 - from the online retailer and is available for purchase from Thursday (27.10.2022).

The 33-year-old influencer - who is mother to daughters Sienna, two, and Aurelia, 11 months, with her husband Hugo Taylor, 36. who starred on the E4 reality show about posh West Londoners - orchestrated the selection see you through the colder months for all occasions with items such as leggings, knitwear and the all-important Teddy Borg Coat for £70.

Millie also included a denim jumpsuit for £45, a number of party season frocks - ranging from metallic hues to animal print that will set you back £55 and £30 respectively - and the Diamond Quil Padded Jacket for $90.

In August, the fashionista opened up about going on meds to prevent her anxiety - which she has battled for neatly her whole life - making her feel “trapped” along with “talking therapy”.

Millie wrote on Instagram: "I have had anxiety most of my life and found helpful tools to manage it.

"However, since lockdown and becoming a mother my anxiety (particularly social anxiety) really started to take over, consuming my thoughts leading me to feeling trapped.

"I engaged with therapy, to try and understand where the anxiety stems from, which meant visiting some painful experiences from my teenage years in hope it would release some of the association and anxiety, Instead I found it really triggering and became more anxious than ever.

"After a lot of thought and discussions with my therapist we decided a low dose of prescribed medication, whilst continuing talk therapy would be the best way forward for now. (sic)"