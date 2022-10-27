Phoebe Bridgers felt "very held" during her abortion.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter felt compelled to share her story of having a termination on tour after a document leaked by the US Supreme Court suggested the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America could be overturned.

And after it was reversed, Phoebe has spoken out and told women not to feel "intimated" by Roe v Wade and reassured them that there are ways to safely get an abortion still.

She fumed to Teen Vogue: F*** that s***, f*** America.

"Like all these irrelevant m*********** trying to tell us what to do with our f****** bodies."

The musician went on: "Don't let anybody freak you out about an abortion.

"Because unless you're doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you're trying to get one — and you should f****** have one, for whatever reason."

On her own experience, she said: "It's super safe.

"Shout-out to Planned Parenthood. I was very held during it."

The 'Smoke Signals' singer had said "everyone" should have "access" to abortion services like Planned Parenthood and shared “a big list of places you can donate to right now”.

She tweeted at the time: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”