Tory Lanez has been placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring until his Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

In a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday (26.10.22), judge David Herriford ruled that the rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — will be confined and monitored from October 28 until November 28.

According to TMZ, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott believes Lanez is dangerous to the public and pointed out that he already broke an order not to come within 100 yards of the 27-year-old rap star.

Herriford also declined a request to have the accused put in custody without bail, after he allegedly assaulted August Alsina in Chicago in September.

Lanez's attorney, Shawn Holley, argued that the "allegations are disputed" and he subsequently rejected the motion.

Lanez, 30, is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He's also accused of having "personally inflicted great bodily injury".

However, he previously denied the allegations, claiming in the song 'Money Over Fallout' that he'd been framed.

In April, he broke a protective order that meant he wasn't allowed to contact Megan or share pretrial facts from the case.

The music star breached the order by appearing to address Megan in a tweet posted in February, and he was told not to use social media to contact the 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, also argued that another tweet posted by DJ Akademiks that month, which claimed Lanez's DNA was not found on the weapon allegedly used to shoot Megan, was factually incorrect, as the investigation found that there were four DNA contributors on the handgun and was therefore inconclusive.

Lanez pleaded not guilty after he was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home in July 2020.

He could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if he is convicted.