Elon Musk says Twitter cannot become a “free-for-all hellscape”.

The billionaire, 51, made the comment in a post outlining his vision for the firm ahead of the deadline for closing his $44billion deal to buy the site.

It came after he entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink and branded himself “Chief Twit” on the site.

He tweeted on Wednesday (26.10.22) alongside a video of him carrying the sink into the firm’s San Francisco office: “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

The Tesla billionaire also changed his Twitter profile give his location as the Twitter headquarters.

He has until Friday (28.10.22) to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal, with The Washington Post reporting Elon may be targeting a possible 75 percent reduction in Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce.

On Thursday (27.10.22) he used Twitter to outline his motivation for buying the platform, and his vision for how it could moderate content.

He tweeted in a message called ‘Dear Twitter Advertisers’: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

Elon added there is a huge danger social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that could divide society, warning: “In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”