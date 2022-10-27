Ashley Judd fractured her leg in a "freak accident" caused by grief.

The 54-year-old actress was the daughter of late singer Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 after years of suffering from depression - and explained that she had fractured her leg in an accident which she put down to the "clumsiness" she associates with the pain of losing a loved one.

Speaking during a virtual appearance at the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA on Wednesday (26.10.22), she said: "Just this freak accident. It healed in two months, lickety-split. It was what it was. Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after Mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve."

The 'Berlin Station' actress - whose older sister Wynonna, 54, was part of 1980s country music duo The Judds alongside their mother - went on to add that there is "a lot going on" right now as the six-month anniversary of the tragedy looms but is planning to see her sibling twice in concert over the weekend.

She added: "There’s a lot going on in my life right now. We’re approaching the [six] month anniversary of my mom’s passing and my sister’s on tour. I’m seeing two of the concerts this weekend, which brings up a lot of deep poignancy, both joy and sorrow."