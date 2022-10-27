Khloe Kardashian has called Tristan Thompson "a liar."

The 38-year-old reality star was in an on/off relationship with basketball player Tristan, 31, and has daughter True, four, and a two-month-old son with him but officially split from the NBA star in 2022 after it was revealed that he had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols during their time together.

During the premiere of the first season of 'The Kardashians' - footage of which was released in a new episode of the show on Thursday (27.10.22) - Khloe was seen in the theatre watching a clip of Tristan claiming that he wanted to "expand" the family with Khloe and she yelled out "Liar! at the screen, prompting cheers from the audience.

Speaking in a follow-up confessional, Khloe explained: "I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me and I was just like 'This is so awkward!' because - what a crock of s***! It just came out! I probably made it a bit more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life!"

The Good American founder - who shot to fame alongside her now world-famous family on 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' in 2007 - went on to explain that she often feels "overwhelmed " by red-carpet events but was ultimately pleased to have attended the glitzy event because it reminded her how to have "fun" despite her struggles.

She added: "Any red carpet that I'm obligated to go to, I feel like I'm just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyse you. Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already, we get judged, critiqued, and scrutinized and it's overwhelming. The voices, the comments, it everything, it just doesn't stop. Definitely, when you go through things in life - those things can steal some of your happy moments. But tonight really reminded me that I have to make myself do things because otherwise I would me missing out on something special. I don't want my personal traumas or dramas to take away from the fun that I could be having."