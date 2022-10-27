Katy Perry is welcoming "all conspiracy theorists" to her Las Vegas residency following her apparent eye twitch.

The 38-year-old pop star has recently finished headlining her 'PLAY' concert series in Sin City but a clip in which she appeared to be suffering an eye twitch went viral earlier this week which various Internet users to share conspiracy theories relating to the incident and Katy appeared to poke fun at the comments as she announced a string of new shows for next year.

Alongside the now-famous footage of her eye repeatedly opening and closing, she wrote on Instagram: "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! The show’s set list is a fun ride through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!"

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker went on to insist that her show is "not political" and joked that even though she pours beer from her cleavage in the show, she does not actually "lactate" beer from her breasts.

She added: "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm. #therealproblemlolhaha."(sic)

Katy captioned the post: "POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates" (sic)

'PLAY' will resume its run at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in February 2023 and will continue until April.