Jenny Mollen's son told his class that she has been enjoying "tons of penis."

The 43-year-old food writer is married to 'American Pie' star Jason Biggs, 44, and has children Sid, eight, and five-year-old Lazlo with him but was on vacation in Denmark when she received an email from one of their teachers advising her to "address" her son's comments.

The email - which Jenny shared on Instagram - read: "Today in school your son shared with his classmates that you are in Copenhagen on an adult trip and have been eating (pardon my language) 'tons of penis. While I hate to bother you on your vacation, I felt strongly that you should be aware and perhaps address the issue at your earliest convenience!"

The former 'Angel' actress went on to share her reply to the teacher, where she claimed her son was "not lying" but joked that she would need to "rein it in" around him.

She wrote: "He's not lying. I have been eating tons of penis on this trip! Def gonna need to [rein] it in when I get home. Thank you so much for checking in on me. See you at drop off!"

Jenny then explained herself by sharing a snap of a menu she had taken while on vacation, where one of the options she had circled was "Reindeer penis ragout", thought to be a delicacy in Copenhagen.

Earlier this month, Jenny celebrated her youngest son's birthday by creating a monster truck-themed cake for him.

She captioned the post: "I'm not gonna get smaller but I am going to get cuter!"