Kanye West reportedly used to "praise" Adolph Hitler.

The 45-year-old rap star caused controversy earlier this month when he tweeted that he was going to "going death con 3 on Jewish people" and now a former employee of his has alleged that he admired the late Nazi party leader - who instigated the murder of six million Jews through the Holocaust between 1939 and 1945 - because of his ability to "accumulate power."

The former business executive told CNN: "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people."

The outlet went on to claim that the individual - who has since left the company and asked not to be named due to a confidentiality agreement and fear of professional retribution by Kanye - also added that the rapper had read Hitler's 1925 autobiographical manifesto 'Mein Kampf' and was tempted to name his 2018 album after him before settling on 'Ye.'

It was then claimed that the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who was married to reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with her - had made his inner circle "aware" that he admired the dictator, even though he is said to have denied all allegations.

The comments come after several companies have cut all ties with the 'Donda' rapper - who also caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week - and the likes of Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue have refused to work with him again, with the latest being Apple Music who have reportedly removed his music from their Essentials playlist.