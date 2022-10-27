Khloe Kardashian is "done" with having kids.

The 38-year-old reality star is already mother to four-year-old True and a two-month-old son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson but does not wish to have another child in the future because she already has "one of each."

She said: "I’m one of both and I think I’m good. Shop is closed!"

Meanwhile, 'The Kardashians' star - who split from NBA player Tristan, 31, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were still together - has chosen not to release her son's name publicly yet but joked that a "hint" would be that her daughter has given him the nickname of Snowy.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint! I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me. But his name is not Snowy!"

The Good American founder welcomed her second child via surrogate and explained that she would not have been as "comfortable" choosing to use the services of a gestational carrier had it not been for her older sister Kim, 42 - who opted to use the birth method for her youngest children Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - but felt as if her sibling's journey was "more comfortable" because she herself is a "control freak."

She added: "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable. I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much. But I think her journey was way more...it was just more comfortable for her. I'm such a control freak!"