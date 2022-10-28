Finneas is in recovering after being injured in a bike accident.

The 25-year-old record producer - who is the older brother of pop superstar Billie Eilish - took to social media on Thursday (27.10.22) to reveal that he had "demolished" his collarbone and sustained a head injury after flying over the handlebars of his bike, meaning he had to undergo surgery.

Alongside an image of an X-ray, he wrote on Instagram: "Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow. The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!"

The 'No Time to Die' hitmaker went on to give an "enormous thank you" to medical staff and is "grateful" to be well enough to play Billie's upcoming shows but remarked that his lesson is "forever learned" after failing to wear a helmet in the first place.

He added: "I want to give an enormous thank you to Dr. Brian Lee who performed the surgery, Dr. Neal Elattrache and everyone at Kerlan Jobe for their incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received. I’d also like to thank Jonathan Erb PT for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face. I also want to thank my family for their support and love, and most of all Claudia for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened. She has been an Angel through all of this. I’m told with hard work, I’ll be able to play billie’s forum shows come December which I am so grateful for. As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon."(sic)