Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham's daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park.

The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight - who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman - were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper.

While interviewing fashion designer Victoria on Friday's (28.10.22) episode of her 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Drew said: "One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend.

"I was so excited that she made a friend ... and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper."

The 48-year-old star - who also has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, with former footballer David - admitted Harper has "always loved playing with your girls because they're such adorable little girls".

She added: "Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls."

Last month, Drew admitted motherhood is the "best thing" she's ever done.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the 10th birthday of her daughter Olive, writing: "Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ???? (sic)"