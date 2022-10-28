Katie Holmes is returning to the stage after a 10-year absence.

The 'Dawson's Creek' actress has joined the cast of an Off-Broadway production of 'The Wanderers' - written by playwright Anna Ziegler - which is set to begin preview performances at the the Laura Pels Theater in New York in January with Katie playing a movie star who becomes involved in the life of a Jewish novelist.

The Roundabout Theatre Company show will be helmed by The Old Globe Theatre's artistic director Barry Edelstein and is planned to open on February 16 for a limited run through until March 26.

A statement from the theatre company states of the play: "Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future … until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

The rest of the cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Katie made her Broadway debut in 2008 starring in a revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play 'All My Sons' opposite stars including John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest and Patrick Wilson. Her last appearance on stage came 10 years ago in a 2012 production of 'Dead Accounts' by Theresa Rebeck.