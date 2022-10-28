Katie Holmes returning to stage for first time in 10 years

Published
2022/10/28 09:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/10/28 09:42 (BST)

Katie Holmes is returning to the stage after a 10-year absence.

The 'Dawson's Creek' actress has joined the cast of an Off-Broadway production of 'The Wanderers' - written by playwright Anna Ziegler - which is set to begin preview performances at the the Laura Pels Theater in New York in January with Katie playing a movie star who becomes involved in the life of a Jewish novelist.

The Roundabout Theatre Company show will be helmed by The Old Globe Theatre's artistic director Barry Edelstein and is planned to open on February 16 for a limited run through until March 26.

A statement from the theatre company states of the play: "Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future … until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

The rest of the cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Katie made her Broadway debut in 2008 starring in a revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play 'All My Sons' opposite stars including John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest and Patrick Wilson. Her last appearance on stage came 10 years ago in a 2012 production of 'Dead Accounts' by Theresa Rebeck.

© BANG Media International

katieholmes johnlithgow diannewiest patrickwilson arthurmiller

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Khloe Kardashian credits sister Kim with inspiring her surrogacy journey
Matthew Perry woke up ‘50 to 60’ times covered in his faeces while using colostomy bag
Prince of Wales ‘won’t travel to Qatar next month to watch England play in World Cup’
Joe Alwyn joins the cast of And

Recommended