Khloe Kardashian has credited her sister Kim with inspiring her to have a child via surrogate.

Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson became parents to a little boy earlier this year after starting the journey towards parenthood prior to their split and the reality TV star - who is mum to daughter True who she delivered herself - has revealed Kim's own experiences with using a surrogate helped her navigate her own path.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Khloe explained: "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable [using a surrogate]. I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

However, Khloe insisted the two women had very different experiences of becoming a mother via surrogate. She went on: "I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her. I'm such a control freak."

Kim decided to use surrogates to birth her two youngest children with ex-husband Kanye West - daughter Chicago and son Psalm - after being diagnosed with a medical condition called placenta accreta, which makes labour and both very difficult.

Kim previously said of her condition: "They say that this is what some women died from as a result of childbirth back in the day, without proper care. I'm so thankful that my doctor was able to catch this and address the issue immediately."

She underwent five surgeries in a bid to have another child naturally, but doctors warned her it would be too dangerous to get pregnant again.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim said of the devastating news: "Unfortunately, the surgery was unsuccessful and she said, ‘I can’t carry anymore kids…it’s the worst. It’s not going to be happy for me ... I had a full break down … I give up."

She then turned to surrogates to give birth to two more children, saying of the decision: "I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be."