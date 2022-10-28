The Prince of Wales will reportedly not travel to Qatar next month to watch England play in the World Cup.

He’s said to not be intending to travel to the nation as controversy grows over the nation’s human rights record, in particular against women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Prince William, 40, who is the Football Association’s president, was expected to attend games in the Middle East in November, but sources told The Sun newspaper on Friday (28.10.22) he “blamed a busy diary during the World Cup” for apparently no longer having travel plans to Qatar for the tournament.

The publication added: “Friends say a trip to the final if Gareth Southgate’s team get there on December 18 is unlikely and would likely only be part of a government delegation.

“William and wife Kate’s diaries are laid out six months in advance but no space was found for Qatar.

William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, are due to be in Boston, US, for William’s televised £50 million environmental Earthshot Prize on December 2 and are thought to have several unannounced engagements during the tournament.

William became the first royal to appear on the cover of gay magazine Attitude in 2016, in which he praised gay, lesbian and transgender youths who have withstood bullying.

He told the title: “No one should be bullied for their sexuality.”

Homosexual relationships are illegal in Qatar, leading to David Beckham, 47, being criticised for taking a huge payday to become the ambassador for the World Cup in the country.

The Sun said a spokesman for William declined to comment.