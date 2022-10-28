Chaka Khan has insisted singers who rely on Auto-tune should give up their career in music and get a job at the Post Office.

The pop veteran insisted there are plenty of young artists who she finds very impressive but she hit out at stars who rely on computer software to hit the right notes - insisting there are plenty of jobs out there they would be more suited to than singing.

Speaking the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday night (24.10.22), she told the New York Post newspaper’s PageSix column: "There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with. But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office - they are always hiring! People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick."

Chaka went on to talk about the problems facing young female artists, insisting she feels sad that so many seem to be battling "self-esteem” issues.

She went on: "I feel very sad. It saddens me deeply that so much… insecurity is present in these girls. They really need to know that they are the gold and that they really are precious."

The 69-year-old singer performed her hits 'I’m Every Woman' and 'Tell Me Something Good' at the event in Manhattan which raised money for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research - the charity set up by singer-songwriter Denise Rich in memory of her daughter, Gabrielle, who died aged 27 after a battle with leukemia.

PageSix reports the gala raised $2.8 million for the charity.