Gwen Stefani says songwriting helped her overcome dyslexia

Published
2022/10/28 11:00 (BST)

Gwen Stefani has declared songwriting helped "unlock" her creativity after years of struggling with dyslexia.

The No Doubt star didn't discover she had the learning difficulty - which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling - until she became a mother but realised it explained so much of her early years - and she now understands how writing songs helped her enourmously.

Speaking at the New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards where she was honoured for career achievements on Wednesday night (26.10.22), Gwen told the audience: "Being dyslexic definitely has had challenges for me in my life and I will say the dyslexic advantage has probably made me who I am. The moment I wrote my first song - I had no idea that I could do that. It just happened - it unlocked something inside me."

The 51-year-old singer went on to joke how her difficulties with spelling influence her 2004 hit single 'Hollaback Girl', laughing: "[I} went on to teach the whole world how to spell 'bananas'."

Gwen previously opened up about her dyslexia in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for his 'At Home With' series, admitting she wasn't aware of her condition until her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, from her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale began to have trouble reading.

She explained: "One thing that I've discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia - everyone has things that happen and mine was that. And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I've made for myself stem from that, because now the children - obviously, it's all genetic - they have some of those issues."

However, Gwen insisted her boys are getting the right support with their education, adding: "Now they get all these benefits. They have these incredible teachers and schools and they don't have to have shame about it. They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?"

© BANG Media International

gwenstefanigavinrossdale zanelowe

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Teddi Mellencamp undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer
Chaka Khan tells singers using Auto-tune to get a job at Post Office
Duke of Sussex’s memoir title choice ‘shows his sense of humour’
Duchess of York denies claims she discussed helping consult on ‘The Crown’

Recommended