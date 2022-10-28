Duke of Sussex’s memoir title choice ‘shows his sense of humour’

Published
2022/10/28 11:00 (BST)

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir title choice is said to show his “sense of humour”.

Brand expert Nick Ede added Prince Harry’s decision to call the upcoming book ‘SPARE’ – said to be a reference to his nickname “the spare heir” – is also aimed at showing the royal has been “through a lot”.

Nick told the Mail Online’s FEMAIL section on Thursday (27.10.22): “The choice of the title ‘SPARE’ is not only provocative but also leans into Harry’s sense of humour too.

“Although it is a bold choice, it’s a brave one and it sets out immediately that this book will be anything but showing that Prince Harry is a ‘spare’.

“The use of the singular title is one of empowerment and strength.

“A singular word for a book title is empowering and using spare is a way of reclaiming it and making it a powerful empowering tool for himself and for the reader.”

Nick said about the cover photo for the book, out January 10, 2023, which shows Harry staring face-on into the camera: “(It) is not one of him looking dapper and polished but one of him looking, relaxed, stripped back and quietly confident.

“It doesn’t rest on a stylised imaged but one that is him looking honestly into the camera ready to bear his vulnerabilities and story to the media.

“The detailed close-up image of Harry shows him as a strong handsome man with an earnest face looking point blank at the camera is on a mission to tell his truth.

“He is not suited and booted or too polished, with his tee and now familiar leather necklace on show.

“It’s a strong commanding image of a man who’s been through a lot and who’s here to tell that story of grief and love in equal measure.”

It has been reported Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4 million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8 million, but the royal has donated $1.5 million (£1.3 million) from it to the children’s charity Sentebale and £300,000 to WellChild, a charity for disabled youngsters for which he serves as patron.

© BANG Media International

dukeofsussex nickede

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

