Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

She said when asked by Jimmy, 48, if there was anyone “surprising” who is a fan of her work, Millie said: “I just like met Mariah and was like, ‘Oh’, we connected… I love the way that she leads her life with so much power. And she has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise.

“And she’s just been an incredible guiding light for me and then we connected.”

Millie – who calls Mariah by her nickname ‘Mimi’ – added about her friend’s habit of breaking into song when she visits her home: “It’s a real thing… she does it when we’re eating Chinese food.”

Speaking about how she has sung with Mariah in her studio, the actress added: “It’s the most magical. She is the most talented singer ever.”

Millie, who is dating Jon Bon Jovi’s model son Jake Bongiovi, 20, was promoting ‘Enola Holmes 2’, in which she returns to play the title character – Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

She said: “This is something that I have been wanting to do since I was little. I mean, 13, 14 I read the book series and I went to my dad and I said, I wanted to make it.

“So for me, my older sister and I have collaborated on this project and made sure it came to light in the most authentic and British way as possible. And, you know, I never had, growing up, a female British lead to look up to and Enola is that for me and it’s been an amazing experience creating it.”