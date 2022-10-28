Kanye West's school has reportedly reopened just hours after parents were told it was closing with immediate effect.

The Donda Academy - a private school in California named after the rapper's late mother Donda West - was said to be closing for the remainder of the year in an email from principal Jason Angell on Wednesday (26.10.22) who said the decision came "at the discretion of our founder" amid plans to reopen in September 2023.

However, TMZ.com reports a second email went out to parents late on Wednesday (26.10.22) announcing the school would be open as usual the following day. The website reports the email read: "Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance! ... The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"

The site reports the second email landed four hours after the closure announcement.

The school opened in August 2021 and reportedly costs around $15,000-a-year for pupils to attend. Rolling Stone magazine previously reported the Donda Academy boasts around 100 students with classes reportedly including choir singing and parkour.

The 45-year-old 'Stronger' star has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after posting anti-Semitic messages on social media and promoting T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan 'White Lives Matter' during Paris Fashion Week in France.

He has since lost a number of lucrative commercial deals with companies including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap cutting ties with the hip-hop star.

The New York Times has also reported that amid the ongoing furore, the Donda Academy has been cut from a number of high school basketball tournaments including the Play-By-Play Classic in Kentucky and the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.