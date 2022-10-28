David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s.

The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he's adamant parenting later in life is very "different" to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he's working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.

Speaking to People magazine, David explained: "I haven't regretted a single day of it. I've loved every single day. It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.'

"And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different."

David is also dad to five daughters from previous relationships - Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36 - while Rennie is 38-year-old Katherine's first child.

The couple married in 2019 and Katherine told the publication she'd "hoped" to become a mother but acknowledged there were "no guarantees".

David went on to add that little Rennie is already showing some musical promise and is very keen on playing his electronic drum pad.

He said: "We think [he'll be musical], but we don't know ... We don't know if the drumming thing is here to stay - I'd rather he have a tennis racket in his hand than a drumstick to tell you the truth. But anyway, if he ends up being a drummer, that would be great too."