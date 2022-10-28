Cher loves high heels that feel like “stilts”.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker adores donning “big, big” heels because they make people - and their derrieres - “look so good”.

The 76-year-old pop superstar told BAZAAR.com: “I like the big, big high heels and platforms. When I did Balmain the other night, I was on shoes that I couldn't believe—I felt like it was on stilts. But you look so good. And your butt looks good.”

Cher - whose career across showbiz spans more than six decades - believes nowadays people can “wear anything” and aren’t forced to confine themselves to arbitrary fashion rules.

She said: “Now it seems that you can wear anything, and it doesn't make any difference which look you decide to wear. Before, when I was younger, you know, back in the log cabin days, I remember that there were specific things that women could wear. And it was so boring. And everyone was, like, wearing the same things. I didn't do this, but, like, women had to have their skirts one inch below their kneecap. And, you know, my best friend and I were wondering when we're gonna have to cut our hair, when we would be too old to have long hair. Now there's freedom, and you could do anything, and that's what I like more than anything else. I just like the freedom.”

The ‘Moonstruck' star recalled loving YSL’s Opium - and buying it for all her pals - but being unable to get it in the US “because of the name”.

Cher said: “I remember I walked into Yves Saint Laurent and said, "Oh, my God, what is that?" And the girl said, "Opium." I went, "No, come on. What is it?" I started getting all the girls Opium and sneaking it in my suitcases, because you weren't allowed to buy it in the United States because of the name.”