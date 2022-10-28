England’s football team captains Harry Kane and Leah Williamson were honoured to unveil a striking new mural of themselves at TOCA Social.

The amazing artwork has been hand-painted by a team of talented artists from street art collective MurWalls at London’s top interactive football club at the O2 in Greenwich.

The graffiti-style mural, which stands over 12ft tall and 50ft wide, features both captains in various poses, from determination to jubilation.

The unveiling ceremony, which took place on Thursday (27.10.22), saw both Kane and Williamson help put the finishing touches on the artwork which included motivational quotes in hopes of inspiring the next generation of footballers.

Speaking as the Three Lions prepare to travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, Harry Kane said: "It’s a real honour to feature in such a unique piece of artwork at TOCA Social and I really hope it inspires people and leaves them feeling motivated to follow their dreams and have a go at playing TOCA or a game of football outdoors, and perhaps going all the way to the top.”

England captain Leah Williamson, who led her side to their first-ever European title this July, added: “I’d like to thank MurWalls, TOCA Social, and everyone involved for making this mural happen.

"Leading by example and being a communicator are just a few of the elements needed to be a good leader, and I hope this sends a message to young players that anything is possible.”

MurWalls, founded by CEO Mark Silver back in 2019, works by bringing together various brands and organisations with the country’s best street artists to create bespoke pieces.

MurWalls are behind the huge mural of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - which was unveiled near the Etihad Stadium last month.