Billie Eilish loves Olaplex hair care products.

The ‘bad guy’ hitmaker revealed she is a “big” fan of the range - which boasts a patented ingredient Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate - that promises to repair hair bonds damaged by heat styling, dying and other processes while detailing the regime for her tresses.

The 20-year-old musician told BAZAAR.com: “Well, I'm a big Olaplex nut—I use No.3 before I shower, their shampoo, conditioner, No.6, the oil, No.0—lots of Olaplex. And then, I use a lot of Davines, specifically the Minu shampoo and their Naturaltech collection. Those are the hair things I've been using for years, and I love how they all smell. I mean, that's a big thing; hair products gotta smell good, you know what I'm saying? And then, I'll use a body scrub—honestly, I'll use anything, I love shower products. I also love using lots of body lotion, like the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème, and the other one I use is called Red Flower that has a palo santo smell that's so nice.”

Billie admits she might “overdo” how much she sprays of her fragrance Billie No.2 to make sure it “lasts” during performances.

She said: “Well, I gotta do my wrists, all up my arms, but I overdo it, especially because I wear it a lot during shows and I go out into the crowd. And I want it to last, so I'm putting it on before shows, which are around an hour and 40 minutes so it has to last that long. And Eilish No. 2 does, which is really sick and a big priority for me. So I'll overdo it: I'll go all over my arms, I'm spraying my neck like a m***********, I'll go under my shirt and all over my chest, sometimes on my, like, sternum or whatever. And then, sometimes I'll spray my hair because it stays in your hair—I know you're really not supposed to do that, but I do it. Sometimes I'll spray the front or back of my shirt, my thighs—I don't know, I just go crazy on perfume, dude.”