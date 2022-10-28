Starlink is bringing in data caps for its US users.

The Elon Musk-founded SpaceX internet offering is bringing in high-speed data caps according to their policy that now claims account holders will get a “monthly allocation of ‘Priority Access” - which is currently undefined - before it goes to slower speeds.

Their website now reads: “Under such plan, after you have used your monthly limit of Priority Access data, you will continue to have an unlimited amount of ‘Basic Data’ for the remainder of your billing cycle. With ‘Basic Data’ your access will no longer be prioritized over traffic generated by other customers during periods of network congestion.”

The description continued: "In times of network congestion, users with Basic Access may experience slower speeds and reduced performance compared to Priority Access, which may result in degradation or unavailability of certain third-party services or applications."

The same restrictions will be introduced for those who use their business packages and mobile plan but more Priority Access can be purchased.

The terms and conditions read” “After Priority Access data is exhausted each month based on your data limits set per Service Plan, Starlink will throttle your upload and download speeds for Business and Mobility Service Plans unless additional Priority Access is purchased.

Starlink brought in a similar change for its French market as they would slow the speeds after people went over 250GB of data if capacity was at high-levels.

In August, they said: “Users can also choose to purchase additional data to recover priority at €10/100GB.”

They intend to fix the issues by launching more satellites but people can have free reign between the hours of 11pm and 7am “not count toward Priority Access data limits.”