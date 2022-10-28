Samsung appoints convicted heir Lee Jae-yong the executive chairman

2022/10/28

Samsung has appointed a convicted heir as the executive chairman.

The tech giant naming Lee Jae-yong - who was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in 2017 but granted a president pardon this summer - makes him the third generation of his family to run the company.

They said in a statement: "The Board cited the current uncertain global business environment and the pressing need for stronger accountability and business stability in approving the recommendation.”

The news makes the 54-year-old business man’s position with Samsung official as he has been carrying out the role since his father Lee Kun-hee left the role in 2014, who later died in 2020.

Formerly, Mr Lee was the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics - which was founded by his grandfather - a role he took on in 2012.

He was released from prison in August 2021 after serving 207 days - just half of his sentence for embezzling $6 million - after he was pardoned by President Moon Jae-in.

The then-head of state said: "We are well aware that there are supporting and opposing views on Vice-Chairman Jay Y Lee's parole. The views of the people who are opposed are also right.”

Part of the rationale for this was the need for Samsung to be successful amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic downturn.

Samsung is currently facing a demand issue due to the poor economic situation across the planet, such as increasing rates of inflation, rates of inflation and general economic negative.

On Thursday (26.10.2022), the company - which is the world’s biggest creator of memory chips and smartphones - saw a 31 per cent dip in its third quarter profit.

