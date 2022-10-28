Khloe Kardashian has confessed it is "not easy" to move on from her failed relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star split from the father of her two children late last year - prior to the birth of their son this summer - after the revelation he had fathered a child with another woman and Khloe recently insisted she's "learning to un-love" him but it's proving pretty difficult.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Khloe explained: "When I said I'm learning to un-love Tristan, I think people - whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to - they're like 'Okay, so move on'. I'm like 'No'. It's not that easy."

The 38-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star went on to insist the breakdown of the relationship has not been easy to process because she shared so much of her life with Tristan.

She added: "The repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him... so, it's learning to reprogram myself. I know that this isn't the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn't happen overnight."

During her appearance on the show, Khloe also opened up about welcoming her little boy via surrogate after previously delivering her daughter True, who is now four.

She said: "I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second (child)... For me, I'm such a control freak. 'You're (the surrogate) a stranger, I just have to trust you?' I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you're doing. What are you eating?'"

Khloe was also asked if she plans to have any more kids, and she replied: "I have one of both, and I think I'm good, shop is closed."